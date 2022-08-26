Police in Calgary are looking for suspects after approximately 300 memorial plaques were reported stolen from a cemetery.

Calgary Police Service (CPS) says sometime between Thursday, August 18, and Tuesday, August 23 it is believed unknown suspects attended the Queen’s Park Cemetery in northwest Calgary.

The suspects removed approximately 300 bronze plaques that commemorated deceased loved ones. Numerous bronze flower vases were also stolen from the cemetery.

Cemetery staff were notified of the missing plaques by attending family members and subsequently reported the incident to police.

“The theft of these plaques will undoubtedly leave citizens feeling disappointed and upset,” said Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service General Investigations Unit in a news release.

“We are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the plaques, or information about those responsible for the thefts, to come forward.”

Investigators believe these types of plaques are stolen in hopes of selling the bronze, due to the increasing cost of metal.

The actions of the thieves angered many, with some calling the actions “disgusting.”

Sick 😡 Oh Karma please kick in 🙏 — Rhonda (@Rhonda36038291) August 26, 2022

Who the heck and why the heck?!? There is zero reason for this and is absolutely disgusting. — ChefCszuzzanne (@XxMsMaliciousxX) August 26, 2022

What?!?!? That’s awful 😔 — Leslie de leon (@Leeleeyyc) August 26, 2022

Wtf is wrong with these people. https://t.co/c8UtzyRPyH — Jewels❤🇨🇦 (@jewelsdavid67) August 26, 2022

Anyone with information about this incident or other plaque thefts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.