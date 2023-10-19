NewsPets & Animals

Warning issued for a popular hiking trail in Jasper after grizzly bear bluff-charges hikers

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 19 2023, 7:07 pm
Warning issued for a popular hiking trail in Jasper after grizzly bear bluff-charges hikers
Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

A bear warning is in place for a popular hiking trail just outside the Jasper townsite after a grizzly bear bluff-charged a group of hikers.

Parks Canada says the bear warning is in effect for Old Fort Point Loop (Trail 1 and 1a) and Trail 7 and 7a until further notice.

The warning was spurred due to an incident on October 15, when hikers with a dog on a leash were bluff-charged by a grizzly bear at Old Fort Point.

After investigating the area, no animal carcass was found, and it was determined the charge was likely a result of a surprise encounter. Following this incident, Parks Canada has issued a bear warning for the Old Fort Point area and trails.

Parks Canada recommends travelling in groups, carrying bear spray and a cell phone, and always keeping your dog on a leash, or not taking your dog into warning areas.

Please report all bear incidents to the Jasper National Park Resource Conservation Office at 780-852-6155.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop