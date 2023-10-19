Warning issued for a popular hiking trail in Jasper after grizzly bear bluff-charges hikers

A bear warning is in place for a popular hiking trail just outside the Jasper townsite after a grizzly bear bluff-charged a group of hikers.

Parks Canada says the bear warning is in effect for Old Fort Point Loop (Trail 1 and 1a) and Trail 7 and 7a until further notice.

The warning was spurred due to an incident on October 15, when hikers with a dog on a leash were bluff-charged by a grizzly bear at Old Fort Point.

After investigating the area, no animal carcass was found, and it was determined the charge was likely a result of a surprise encounter. Following this incident, Parks Canada has issued a bear warning for the Old Fort Point area and trails.