Community is very important to Ninth and Brick owner Gerri MacDougall.

“I opened Ninth and Brick to give local creators a space to showcase their work,” MacDougall told Daily Hive. “As we move into 2022, I find it vital to create spaces where BIPOC and LGBTQ1A communities feel safe and appreciated.”

The local collective in the heart of Inglewood has become a popular destination for shoppers and makers for that very reason, with 30 to 40 vendors selling their products in the shop at any given time.

The curated lineup of artisan goods is perfect for any gift-giving occasion or for yourself. There is apparel from Zen Lion Design, a black-owned clothing company creating conversations.

To rejuvenate themselves, shoppers can also pick up skincare items from Jennifer Joan Skin Care and Toria Skin Care.

And for your next night out, visitors will want to check out the joyful jewelry from Maureen Elizabeth Designs.

Vendors at Ninth and Brick receive 100 percent of the sales. MacDougall is always on the lookout for the next local maker and creator to join, but she ensures that applicants know that the shop is a safe space that is inclusive to all.

“As a Black woman, I know first hand the harm of a blanket diversity statement. Here we are putting our words into action,” MacDougall explains in the online vendor application form. “I use this platform to highlight the ongoing challenges of being a person of colour in this current society. Working to uplift voices within the BIPOC and LGBTQ1A communities.

“As a community, we are creating an active way forward with actions, not just words. Supporting grassroots organizations that have a positive impact on these communities.”

Those wanting to meet and shop from the local collective’s BIPOC community and allies are invited to the second Ninth and Brick Market Days on June 5 at The Brownstone.

Items available will include candles, jewellery, ice cream sandwiches and more. Ticket fees from Market Days will be donated to The Bear Clan and Inclusive Canada.

And if you need a delicious treat before then, you can always visit the shop to get a delicious D’served ice cream sandwich.

