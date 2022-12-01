A dazzling light display kicks off at the Banff Gondola this weekend

A stunning experience at the top of Sulphur Mountain in Banff is back again for visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area.

The multi-sensory winter experience, Nightrise to the Banff Gondola, begins Friday, December 2.

The winter activity merges multimedia, storytelling and nature into this iconic Banff attraction.

Created by Montreal’s Moment Factory, with the participation of the Stoney Nakoda Nation, Nightrise brings the nighttime silence and wonder of the Canadian Rockies to life in “unforgettable ways.”

Guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and discover the wonders of Cosmic Rays, Diamond Dust, Alpenglow, and Frosted Waves that only emerge when the night begins to rise.

Something new to this year’s event is the chance for guests to enjoy a beverage from the Belvedere Rooftop Bar on the fourth floor while exploring the lights, sounds, and beauty of the Frosted Waves.

Nightrise runs through April 9, 2023, and guests can experience the magic of Banff at night with vibrant lighting, multimedia effects, and immersive educational experiences.

Tickets start at $46 per person and you can grab them online here.