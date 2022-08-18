Albertans could win royalties with Mucho Burrito’s new contest by building personalized burrito creations

In celebration of the summer season, Mucho Burrito, Canada’s leading chain of flavourful Mexican cuisine, has launched Build Your Own Burrito (BYOB), an exciting new contest for Alberta residents.

Until August 25, Albertans can visit a Mucho Burrito location in Alberta and share their own creative burrito or burrito bowl orders on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook using the hashtag #BuildYourOwnMuchoBurrito.

About the contest

The grand prize winner will have their customized BYOB creation added to the menu in Mucho Burrito locations around Alberta and win 1% of earned royalties from sales of that item during a one-month period. Two runner-ups will each receive a prize pack (valued at more than $300), which will include a custom cooler bag, Bluetooth speaker, taco stands, a Mucho Burrito gift card, and more — everything they need for the perfect summer day.

Inspired by the Canadian desire for fresh and delicious ingredients, Medicine Hat-born country singer MacKenzie Porter kicked off the BYOB contest on August 4 by sharing her go-to Mucho Burrito order, along with some tips and tricks for how she stays healthy while on the road.

According to a recent survey conducted by Maru/Blue on behalf of Mucho Burrito, Canadians value variety and quality above all else in their meals. The survey found that apart from price, flavourful food and quality ingredients are the most important factors to Albertans when choosing a quick-serve restaurant.

“We know Canadians want first-rate ingredients. Mucho Burrito is proud to have a menu that offers both quality and variety, so Canadians can keep their meals interesting,” says Eliza Lee, senior marketing manager at MTY Franchising Inc., Mucho Burrito. “Canadians have enjoyed building their own burritos at Mucho locations for years, and now we’re excited to give them the opportunity to become even more involved. With this contest, we’re celebrating everything summer and Mucho Burrito has to offer — vibrancy, heat, and fun.”

How to Enter

Participants are encouraged to get creative with their social media content, including a step-by-step photo series or video of their Mucho Burrito BYOB creation. Be sure to include the key distinguishing ingredients in the post caption, share some extra details about the inspiration for the recipe, and even name the burrito. Don’t forget to tag @MuchoBurritoHQ and use the hashtag #BuildYourOwnMuchoBurrito.

Note that valid contest entrants will only be eligible to enter the contest by visiting participating Mucho Burrito restaurants across Alberta and sharing their own unique burrito ingredients on social media.

To learn more about #BuildYourOwnMuchoBurrito contest, you can visit muchoburrito.com/byobcontest. For more on Mucho Burrito or to find your local franchise, head to muchoburrito.com.