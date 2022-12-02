Check out what's filming in Alberta this December and what stars are hanging out here

We love star sightings, and right now there are four movies and TV shows that are being filmed in Alberta this month. Be sure to watch for some local landmarks in the background!

December is here and the snow has already started falling but icy weather or not, don’t miss out on the action ⁠— you just never know when you might catch a glimpse of the cameras rolling right here in Alberta.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Alberta this holiday season.

Fargo – Season 5

Fargo is in production in Alberta for its fifth season this December. Filming for the new season will be underway in Calgary till April of next year.

The series is based on the 1996 film Fargo by the Coen brothers and follows an anthology style of filming — where the characters, storyline, and location change each season.

Season five will bring new additions like Jon Hamm, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez. Notable cast members from previous seasons include Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Rock.

Fraggle Rock – Season 2

Going by its code name of “Raphanis,” Fraggle Rock is back in the city this December to begin production of its second season.

Previously the puppet animation series was filmed at the Calgary Film Centre where it occupied all three sound stages. Filming for the second season will take place until February 2023.

Heartland – Season 16

Heartland is currently filming another season in Alberta. Starring Amber Marshall, the Canadian drama series is based on the book series by Lauren Brooke and is set on an Alberta family ranch. Actually, rumour has it that the series is mostly filmed at a private ranch located west of Millarville.

Heartland has been filming in the area since 2007 and season 16 is expected to wrap at the beginning of December. The series is known for being one of the longest-running Canadian programs in history.

Dark Match

Dark Match is a new movie that began filming in Alberta this past November. At the moment, there haven’t been many details released surrounding the plot and casting. However, we do know that Dark Match will be filming in Edmonton until sometime in December — so be on the lookout in the city!