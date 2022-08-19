Monahan eyeing Canadiens training camp as return date from hip injury

The newest member of the Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan, hasn’t played in an NHL game since March 31.

Coming off a season-ending hip surgery in April that would effectively end his time as a member of the Calgary Flames, Monahan was acquired by the Canadiens yesterday in a salary dump move (along with a conditional first-round pick) so his former team could have the salary room in order to sign Nazem Kadri.

Monahan had 212 goals and 250 assists in 656 games for the Flames in his career, cracking the roster first in the 2013-14 season.

“I was there for a long time. It becomes your second home,” Monahan told reporters about his time in Calgary. “But, it’s time to turn the chapter. I’m looking for a fresh start. I’m healthy again. I feel great and I’m excited to play the game again. To fall back in love with the game and feeling good about yourself, it’s a huge change. I’m looking forward to getting out there, getting to know the guys, having fun, working hard together, and trying to have a great season.”

Monahan’s injury last season came as a bit of a surprise. He’d dealt with season-ending surgery on his other hip the year prior, and the news came just two days after he’d last played for the Flames.

“I don’t really want to have a target date, but my goal is to show up to camp and be ready to go from Day 1. That’s my target. But if there’s things that I’m feeling or lingering, I just don’t want to have any setbacks,” Monahan said about his recovery. “I’ve lived that. I’ve done that many times and just played with it, so I think I’m going to try and be 100% healthy and feel good mentally and come in and have a great season for the Montreal Canadiens.”

The Canadiens’ first preseason game is set for September 26 against the New Jersey Devils, while the regular season kicks off October 12 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.