McDonald's is opening a brand new Calgary restaurant next week

It may not be as exciting as the McPizza making a comeback, but McDonald’s is gearing up to open a new location in Calgary.

Located at 1640, 80 Mahogany Road SE, Calgary, the new outpost for the fast-food chain will greet its first official customers on Friday, November 19.

During its grand opening weekend, the new restaurant will offer guests some seriously cheap deals like $1 Medium Coffees, $3 Egg McMuffins, $3 Big Macs, and a FREE 6 pack of Li’l Donuts with every curbside order over $20.

Be sure to plan accordingly and mark your calendars, McDonald’s lovers!