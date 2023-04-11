Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

After a huge winter, Market Collective returns to Calgary for its spring market this weekend at the BMO Centre.

This weekend’s market is from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, at the BMO Centre in Hall F.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Market Collective (@marketcollective)

There will also be other features you’d expect with live music, interactive workshops, galleries, and games, along with plenty of food and drink options. You’ll be able to enjoy arcade games, disc golf, and face painting.

The younger visitors will have plenty to check out as well in the kids’ zone along with the Suitcase Arcade Puppet Theatre

This market takes place after a hugely successful holiday market. Market Collective had its highest attendance numbers and highest artisan sales in December 2022.

Tickets for the weekend are just $7 and anyone under the age of 12 gets in for free!