After a huge winter, Market Collective returns to Calgary for its spring market this weekend at the BMO Centre.
This weekend’s market is from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, at the BMO Centre in Hall F.
There will be over 140 artisans at this spring market, with some familiar vendors and some new ones that will sure to become market-goer favourites in no time.
Over 40% of the vendors at this spring’s market will be making their Market Collective debut in Calgary, including Barber Shoppe Clothing Co., Eastern Pennant, Husted Ceramics, Midnight Sun Elegance and Sorriso Sparkling Press.
And of course, there will be some returning classics like Milk Jar, The Big Buns Club, Lucky Bear, From Tree To Sea, and Hamburger Hands.
There will also be other features you’d expect with live music, interactive workshops, galleries, and games, along with plenty of food and drink options. You’ll be able to enjoy arcade games, disc golf, and face painting.
This market takes place after a hugely successful holiday market. Market Collective had its highest attendance numbers and highest artisan sales in December 2022.