EventsSpring

Market Collective returns to Calgary this weekend after a record-breaking winter

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Apr 11 2023, 9:26 pm
Market Collective returns to Calgary this weekend after a record-breaking winter
Local creatives at Market Collective (Market Collective)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Running Shoe Gala

Fri, May 26, 6:00pm

Running Shoe Gala
The Doobie Brothers

Wed, October 25, 7:30pm

The Doobie Brothers
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

After a huge winter, Market Collective returns to Calgary for its spring market this weekend at the BMO Centre.

This weekend’s market is from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, at the BMO Centre in Hall F.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Market Collective (@marketcollective)

There will be over 140 artisans at this spring market, with some familiar vendors and some new ones that will sure to become market-goer favourites in no time.

Over 40% of the vendors at this spring’s market will be making their Market Collective debut in Calgary, including Barber Shoppe Clothing Co., Eastern Pennant, Husted Ceramics, Midnight Sun Elegance and Sorriso Sparkling Press.

And of course, there will be some returning classics like Milk Jar, The Big Buns Club, Lucky Bear, From Tree To Sea, and Hamburger Hands.

There will also be other features you’d expect with live music, interactive workshops, galleries, and games, along with plenty of food and drink options. You’ll be able to enjoy arcade games, disc golf, and face painting.

Market Collective Calgary

Market Collective

The younger visitors will have plenty to check out as well in the kids’ zone along with the Suitcase Arcade Puppet Theatre.

This market takes place after a hugely successful holiday market. Market Collective had its highest attendance numbers and highest artisan sales in December 2022.

Tickets for the weekend are just $7 and anyone under the age of 12 gets in for free!

2023 Spring Market Collective

When: April 14, 15, and 16
Time: Friday 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 6 pm
Where: BMO Centre (20 Roundup Way SE)
Cost: $7 per weekend with free entry for kids 12 and under
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ Spring
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.