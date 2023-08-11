News

Man severely injured after falling onto CTrain tracks

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Aug 11 2023, 4:11 pm
Calgary Police are investigating a serious collision at Franklin LRT station last night that left one man seriously injured after being hit by a CTrain.

Police were called to the scene at around 11 pm on Thursday on reports of a man who had been struck by a CTrain.

It is believed the man in his 30s was standing on the platform when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks. Several minutes later, a train arrived at the station, striking and dragging him a short distance.

The man received serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Drug impairment is being investigated as a factor in the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

