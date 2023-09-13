NewsCrime

Ontario man arrested after trying to buy a $130K BMW with forged documents in Alberta

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 13 2023, 4:36 pm
Ontario man arrested after trying to buy a $130K BMW with forged documents in Alberta
sockagphoto/Shutterstock

RCMP just east of Edmonton arrested a man from Ontario earlier this month after he allegedly used forged documents to try and buy a $130,000 BMW X6M.

Mounties say on September 8, Strathcona County RCMP received a report of a man attempting to fraudulently purchase a 2022 BMW X6M, valued at $130,000, from a local dealership.

The man was found with forged documents and provided police with a false name. An investigation was launched and the male was arrested without incident.

Jaskirat Singh, 22, a resident of Etobicoke, Ontario, was charged with use of a forged document and obstruction of a police officer.

Singh was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on October 11, 2023.

