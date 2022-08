Start checking your tickets, one lucky Albertan is $13 million dollars richer after a big lottery jackpot win on Tuesday.

One winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot in the Prairie province.

Another Albertan matched the last six digits playing the extra, netting a cool $100,000.

The next draw on Friday, August 12 will be an estimated $10 million.