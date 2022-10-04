Here are 4 stunning show homes on the market right now in Calgary

The journey towards owning a home can be stressful and time-consuming, but sometimes the hardest part is actually finding somewhere that matches you and your family’s needs. Purchasing a property is a long-term commitment, so it’s important that a house ultimately feels like home from the moment you pull up the driveway.

That’s why Excel Homes, an award-winning and leading home builder in Calgary and Edmonton, are on a mission to create a homebuying experience that’s enjoyable, simplifies the big decisions, and ensures you get the home you want.

From functional and cozy spaces to luxurious and elegant homes, all of which are Built Green certified, here’s a look at some of their new models on the market right now.

Standard features of each home include luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern appliance packages, 9 ft main floor ceiling heights, stone countertops, a smart home essentials package, and more.

Type: Four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house

Overview: Located in the family-friendly community of Chinook Gate in southwest Airdrie, this 2,280 sq ft modern and functional home is sure to impress. The first floor features a sizable kitchen with granite countertops, which opens up to a wide living room with a dining nook. Owners can also make use of a flex room, a space that makes for the perfect home office or study. As for the second level, a gorgeous vaulted ceiling bonus room connects the master suite, laundry room, and additional bedrooms. Need more space for guests? This home’s basement features two additional bedrooms. What’s more, the surrounding area boasts several parks and green spaces, meaning connecting with nature is always just minutes from your doorstep.

Interested? Click here to visit the show home.

Type: Four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house

Overview: Located in the beautiful lakeside community of Mahogany, this 2,665 sq ft home is designed with luxury in mind. On the main floor is a lavish kitchen, featuring gorgeous glacier-white cabinets and a grey backsplash, which opens up into a spacious dining and living area — perfect for social gatherings. Upstairs, there is an exquisite master bedroom with a tray ceiling, as well as an additional three bedrooms and a bonus room. A basement with two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a rec room is also featured for extra space and recreation.

Interested? Click here to visit the show home.

Type: Three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house

Overview: Situated in Savanna, a vibrant community near the neighbourhood of Saddle Ridge in northeast Calgary, this elegant, 2,073 sq ft home offers functionality with thoughtfully designed upgrades and finishings. The first floor includes a spacious great room boasting a floor-to-ceiling electric fireplace, as well as a modern kitchen with a spice room for extra storage — a cooking fanatic’s dream come true. On the second floor is a cozy bonus room, a master suite, a laundry room, and two additional bedrooms. The basement of this home has been developed into a legal one-bedroom suite, perfect for extra living space or hosting guests.

Interested? Click here to visit the show home.

Type: Three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house

Overview: This 1,780 sq ft, two-storey home was designed with open-concept living in mind. On the first floor is a spacious great room featuring a dining nook and a full-height electric fireplace. The thoughtfully crafted kitchen includes a large quartz waterfall island, along with glacier-white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a light grey backsplash. The surrounding area of Mahogany boasts extensive trails and two vibrant shopping villages, making everyday living simple and easy. The unique, one-bedroom basement of this home also features a games room, making it the perfect space to host a fun-filled night with friends and family.

Interested? Click here to visit the show home.

To learn more about Excel Homes, or to browse more show homes, click here.