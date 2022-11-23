Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A cute spot in Alberta is holding a Christmas light-up this week and it’s set to give big holiday music video vibes.

Lacombe’s main street is also perfect for a vintage Instagram post, boasting a look that almost mirrors classic New York City vibes, but that’s a whole other point.

Light up the Night Lacombe is back on November 24 and runs until November 27 and includes a Santa Claus parade, an art market, a holiday fireworks display, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Lacombe (@cityoflacombe)

Lacombe is approximately 125 kilometres south of Edmonton and 175 kilometres north of Calgary.

So get in your vehicle and head on out. It’s an area that certainly becomes magical in the winter and one you don’t want to miss out on.

