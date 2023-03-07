Calgarians who have ditched tampons and pads for leakproof menstrual underwear will be excited to learn that Knix has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the city.

Knix — which you’ve likely seen advertised on Instagram and Facebook — is widely known for its underwear that allows menstruating people to free bleed comfortably.

The Canadian brand has largely operated online but has slowly been adding physical storefronts in major urban centres across the country.

“While we know millions of people have tried [Knix underwear], lots of people still want to, like, touch and feel, understand how it works. And so that’s a really big driver to having a physical presence,” explained President and Founder Joanna Griffiths, who made a special trip to Calgary to open the store.

Griffiths says lots of Calgarians already love Knix, and strong online sales from the city made Cowtown a good option for a brick-and-mortar store.

“We really wanted to listen to our customers and meet them where they were.”

Griffiths says even after a decade of developing and selling leakproof underwear, she still hears the same questions: does it work? Is it gross? How do I wash it?

If you’re curious about it, she says the best way to get those questions answered is to talk to your friends — because chances are you know someone who’s tried it — and then try it for yourself.

“Recent studies are sharing that globally, the adoption of period underwear is projected to be bigger than tampon use,” she shared. “So it’s not going anywhere.”

If you’re getting started, Griffiths says to use Knix underwear as backup protection first and ease yourself into it.

“Use it on lighter days. And [we] have an amazing overnight period short that will make sure you like never ruin your sheets again. Then ease your way into deciding if you want to use it as a full-on replacement for traditional menstrual products.”

Knix offers a range of leakproof “sizes” so there’s something for every kind of flow, and Griffiths adds that the lighter options are also good for people who experience stress incontinence. On top of that, Knix has a huge size range, making it easier for people of all shapes and sizes to find products that fit and perform well.

“We go from XXS all the way to XXXXL. For bras, we offer between 28A to 38A all the way to 44G or H cups. So there’s a really big range… and all bodies are welcome.”

We might be used to the polished and evolved product featured on Knix’s website, but Griffiths says there was a big trial and error process in creating the leakproof period products.

“The first samples that I ever got — I still have them, I kept them — were the most hideous things you’ve ever seen in your life. I wanted to quit and give up. There would be bloomers that were so so baggy and so terrible. But I think that’s part of the process,” she said.

“When you’re creating something new, you have to have the patience to iterate and to get it right. And honestly, at Knix we’re constantly iterating, we’re always tweaking the product and making it better… The work is never done.”

While Knix is best known for period underwear, the brand also offers bras, activewear, shapewear, swimwear, pyjamas, and reusable pads.

We were lucky enough to get to test out the overnight period shorts and a sports bra to put Knix to the test, and we were definitely impressed with the results.

The underwear was more comfortable than wearing a pad and was more absorbent than we expected — which makes sense now, considering Griffiths says the overnight shorts can absorb the same amount of moisture as six to eight tampons.

The sports bra also exceeded expectations and has very quickly become the bra we reach for first when participating in high-intensity sports/activities. We got the Catalyst bra, which has a convenient vent in the band to help keep you cool while you sweat your butt off.

So, if you’ve been too timid to try Knix out for yourself, this is your sign to head down to the store and see what products will work for you.

Location: 1800 4th Street SW

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm