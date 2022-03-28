"Doesn't make sense": Kenney urges Trudeau to cut this weeks carbon tax hike

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will bring forward a motion in the province’s legislature Monday calling on the federal government to halt this week’s carbon tax increase.

“It just doesn’t make sense. It’s only going to hurt families and make life more expensive,” Kenney said, speaking in Edmonton as the province grapples with record-high prices at the pump.

The federal government’s carbon tax is scheduled to increase to 11% on April 1.

Kenney pointed to his announcement earlier this month that the province would temporarily stop collecting its portion of fuel taxes beginning April 1. Alberta’s fuel tax amounts to 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel.

“Unfortunately, the hike will make gas three cents more, so Albertans will save about 10 cents per litre,” Kenney added on Monday.

“The entire purpose of carbon taxes is to raise costs, but Albertans have sent a message. Enough is enough,” said Kenney.

“Alberta’s government is taking action. It’s time the federal government does the same. Follow our example Mr. Trudeau and stop picking the pockets of Albertans with even higher taxes on the things they need just to get by.”

“Now is not the time of all times to increase costs,” added Government House Leader Jason Nixon.

Alberta is one of three prairie provinces that wrote to Prime Minister Trudeau calling on the federal government to postpone its carbon tax hike.