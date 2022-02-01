Kenney, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update following premier's return from DC

Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the status of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Kenney will be fresh from a trip to Washington, DC, where he attended the National Governors Association annual meeting over the weekend.

The update comes amid the Coutts Canada/US border crossing in southern Alberta remaining blocked by a truck convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers in Canada.

The last live COVID-19 update attended by Kenney was on Thursday, when he stated he was “hopeful” the vaccine passport program would be lifted by the end of March.

As of January 30, 89.8% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.1% have had two shots.

A total of 8,301,446 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 177,236 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 3,566.

There have been 493,973 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 452,939 have since recovered.

You can tune in to the COVID-19 update on the Alberta government’s YouTube channel.