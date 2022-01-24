"Turning into a crisis": Kenney urges action over supply chain disruptions

Premier Jason Kenney says the supply chain issues affecting Albertans are “turning into a crisis,” calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse the policy requiring truckers to be fully vaccinated.

“I’m getting pictures like this from grocery stores across Alberta this morning. This is turning into a crisis. It requires immediate action by the Canadian & US governments.”

You might also like: These are the five largest houses for sale in Alberta (PHOTOS)

Canadian Trucking Alliance denounces trucker protests against vaccine mandate

Canadians driving to the US now officially have to be fully vaccinated

I’m getting pictures like this from grocery stores across Alberta this morning. This is turning into a crisis. It requires immediate action by the Canadian & US governments. pic.twitter.com/nEmbSgX2BU — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 24, 2022

“I am on the phone with US Governors this morning who share my concerns. We are working on a joint letter to the President and the Prime Minister urging them to use common sense, end the policy that has taken thousands of trucks off the road,” Kenney said in a follow-up tweet.

“We need some common sense here. Ottawa should drop the vax mandate for truckers now,” Kenney tweeted yesterday afternoon.

On Thursday, Kenney urged the government to extend an exemption that had been in place for truckers since the start of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, the federation representing truckers across Canada condemned the “Freedom Convoy” headed to Ottawa in protest of the vaccine mandate for truckers.

As of January 15, all cross-border truck drivers must be fully vaccinated. Canadian truck drivers need to meet pre-entry, testing, and quarantine requirements, while foreign national truck drivers who are not fully vaccinated will be directed back to the US.