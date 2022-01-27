Kenney, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update as hospitalizations rise

Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update Thursday afternoon on the status of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The update is scheduled for 3:30 pm and comes as the province surpassed 1,400 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 yesterday.

As of January 25, 89.7% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.9% have had two shots. There have also been 171,955 children aged five to 11 who have received their first dose of pediatric vaccine.

A total of 8,220,773 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll was last updated to stand at 3,505.

There have been 481,182 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 429,924 have since recovered.

You can tune in to the COVID-19 update on the Alberta government’s YouTube channel.