Minor injuries between person and bear forces trail closure near Canmore

A popular trail just outside of Canmore has been closed after a surprise encounter with a black bear that resulted in human contact and minor injuries.

Alberta Parks issued the closure for Lady MacDonald Trail over the weekend.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear: Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible and that you know how to use it.

All bear sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.