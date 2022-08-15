Crews are still working to repair the section of a key road between Jasper and Banff National Park that washed away late last week.

The washout occurred on Highway 93 north of Lake Louise, with one lane of the highway being closed and a single lane/alternating traffic still in effect.

BanffNP: ⚠️ UPDATE Hwy 93N ⚠️ Current conditions:

🔸 Icefields Parkway is open

🔸 Collision S. of Hwy 11 has been cleared

🔸 Washout 18 km N. of Hwy 11 under repair

🔸 Single lane/alt traffic

🔸 Expect delays of up to 15-min. See https://t.co/InolZ9WeQL for up-to-date info. pic.twitter.com/89sDhhUBu1 — Banff National Park (@BanffNP) August 14, 2022

In its tweet, Banff National Park added motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in the area.

“High water levels in the North Saskatchewan River causing road instability in a section of the 93N,” reports 511 Alberta on its website.