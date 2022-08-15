News

Crews work to repair washed out highway between Jasper and Banff (PHOTO)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Aug 15 2022, 8:48 pm
@BanffNP/Twitter

Crews are still working to repair the section of a key road between Jasper and Banff National Park that washed away late last week.

The washout occurred on Highway 93 north of Lake Louise, with one lane of the highway being closed and a single lane/alternating traffic still in effect.

In its tweet, Banff National Park added motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in the area.

“High water levels in the North Saskatchewan River causing road instability in a section of the 93N,” reports 511 Alberta on its website.

