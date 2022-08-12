These 5 exciting attractions are new at Heritage Park this summer

As Calgarians, we know and love Heritage Park. Many of us have fond memories there, from school field trips back in the day to bringing our kids for a quintessential family outing.

As Canada’s largest living history museum, Heritage Park, a charity that preserves and presents Western heritage and culture, is open year-round and covers 127 acres of land. It boasts the country’s largest collection of historic buildings, including 183 buildings and structures, 55,000 historic artifacts, and 17,000 authentic costumes — all of which are brought to life by hundreds of employees and volunteers to create a truly unique and immersive experience.

But when was the last time you visited the historical village? Heritage Park never gets old — and especially not this summer, with loads of brand new exhibits and attractions having been added to the grounds. So, let’s take a tour through some of the latest additions to the park we won’t be missing on our next visit.

Prospect Ridge and Innovation Crossing

The new Prospect Ridge and Innovation Crossing areas at Heritage Park are surely sights to see and experience — especially if you’re keen to teach your little ones about climate change and energy transitioning (or even learn more yourself). Check out the new Prospect Ridge discovery zone and the new Innovation Crossing building which houses several exhibits including ‘Lessons for the Future’ — a collection of immersive displays helping guests to learn about energy, its place in our world, and what the future of energy transition looks like.

Prospect Ridge and Innovation Crossing are new attractions in the park that are full of kid-focused energy experiences, interactive exhibits, and more fun activities.

Veterinary practice

Anyone with a love of animals (basically, everyone who at some point in their childhood said they wanted to be a Vet when they grew up) needs to check this out. This new exhibit, the Nanton Livery Stable and Veterinary Practice, will transport visitors to a working turn-of-the-century veterinary clinic through a detailed setting and feel. The 1905 livery stable has a collection of artifacts that represent the tools of the trade.

New Indigenous experiences

As part of Heritage Park’s expanded Indigenous programming, events will be happening at the park all throughout the summer. Learn all about bannock and try your hand at making it, or find out the significance of painted tipis at the Tales of the Yellow Otter Tipi activity. These are just two of the Indigenous programs being offered.

And in the park’s encampment area, guests can also visit daily with members of Treaty 7, where they tell their own stories and demonstrate aspects of their culture through tipi raising, hunting techniques, and games.

Old school sports day

Remember sports day? It was always one of the best days of the school year. Ever wondered what it was like in the past — like a hundred years ago?

Well, now you can find out. Each day at Heritage Park, a street theatre troupe recreates a sports day from time past, including lacrosse games, bocce ball, croquet, and traditional Indigenous games.

The expanded working ranch

Get ready to “awe” a lot because the ranch at Heritage Park you know and love has now doubled in size and is the home of 52 adorable farm animals — including Bart the Donkey, of course.

In addition to all these cool new park features, your long-time favourites are open and operating, too. The S.S. Moyie paddlewheel steamship offers stunning views of the Glenmore Reservoir, downtown Calgary, and the Rocky Mountains.

You can also ride aboard a 120-tonne steam train along its 1.3 km track, and stroll through Gasoline Alley where $10 million worth of priceless antiques from the 1920s to 1950s shine. Also at Heritage Park there will be Music in the Plaza happening every Wednesday until August 31, 2022, the rides running at the antique midway, and 18 flavours of ice cream waiting for you at Harvey’s Confectionery.

Truly, there’s no shortage of fun to be had at Heritage Park every time you visit. For more information on Heritage Park and to purchase your tickets online, visit heritagepark.ca/bestoftimes.