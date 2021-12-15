Here's where all the Omicron COVID-19 cases are in Alberta

Alberta’s Omicron COVID-19 case tally continues to grow, and we’ve broke down where they are in each Alberta Health Services (AHS) zone.

On Wednesday, the province confirmed 10 more cases of the COVID-19 variant, bringing the total in the province to 60.

According to the Alberta COVID-19 statistics reported by AHS, 34 Omicron cases have been detected in the Calgary zone, 15 have been found in the Edmonton zone, eight cases has been reported in the North zone, two in the Central zone and one in the South zone.

The Alberta government website adds that early evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of transmission and reinfection with this variant, so people who have been previously infected with COVID-19 could be reinfected more easily.

Although evidence is still emerging, there is no confirmation of increased disease severity.

Due to the Omicron variant, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province would be ramping up its access to free rapid tests for Albertans.

Kenney also announced changes to Alberta’s gathering rules ahead of the holiday season.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 339,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 332,629 have since recovered.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 3,286.