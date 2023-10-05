Surprise encounters with grizzly bears force warnings in western Alberta

Alberta Parks has issued bear warnings for two spots in western Alberta following “surprise encounters” with grizzly bears.

The warnings were issued on Wednesday for the West Bragg Creek Provincial Recreation Area and a construction site east of Kananaskis Golf Course in Kananaskis Country.

The incident in the Bragg Creek Provincial Recreation Area involved a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear that resulted in a bluff charge, while the incident near the Kananaskis Golf Course involved a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear.

Although an advisory is in place for these areas, bears can be encountered anywhere in the warned regions at any time. To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.

You are asked to report all bear sightings immediately to 403-591-7755.

Over the weekend two people were killed by a grizzly bear while hiking in Banff National Park.