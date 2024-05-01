NewsLottery

Alberta couple plans to pay off their family's mortgages after $3M lotto win

May 1 2024, 5:30 pm
WCLC

An Edmonton couple is taking a family-focused approach to their windfall after discovering they won a top prize on a scratch ticket.

Georgette and Michael Hales won the $3 million prize on a $30 Platinum scratch ticket and said they were “simply in disbelief” after discovering they had won.

Typically, the couple likes to purchase tickets two or three times a week, but couldn’t believe their eyes this time.

“I immediately jumped up in shock, and we called the kids to tell them first,” said Georgette.

“We’re going to help our family, pay off mortgages, and then whatever’s left over, we’ll look at planning some travel!”

“It feels amazing,” they added. “You don’t expect a big win like this!”

The couple bought their winning ticket from Save-On-Foods at 11180 Ellerslie Road in south Edmonton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

