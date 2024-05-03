Weekend relief: Gas prices set to drop in Calgary and Edmonton today

If you have plans to travel this weekend, today may be your lucky break, as gas prices are slated to go down in both of Alberta’s major cities.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular and premium gasoline will drop by two cents in Calgary and dip by just one cent in Edmonton today.

Per Gas Wizard, the price of regular gasoline in Calgary will decrease from $1.53 per litre to $1.51, and premium gasoline will fall to $1.77 per litre. The price of diesel, which currently costs $1.60 per litre in YYC, will not change.

Regular gas in Edmonton will drop from $1.48 per litre to $1.47 per litre, and premium gasoline will fall to $1.72 per litre. Diesel will not change in YEG, either, where it currently costs $1.57 per litre.

Canada’s most expensive gas is found in Vancouver, where regular gasoline costs Vancouverites $2.05 per litre.

The cheapest can be found in Winnipeg, where a litre of regular gas will run you $1.37.

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much cash as possible ahead of the weekend!