Not again: Gas prices set to rise in Edmonton, Calgary this weekend

If your gas tank is a little empty in Alberta, you are going to want to hit the pumps on your drive home. The price at the pump is set to jump this weekend.

According to Gas Wizard.ca, the price of regular gas in Edmonton is set to shoot up to $1.869 on Saturday, June 4, an increase of nine cents per litre.

Regular gas in Calgary is being forecasted to spike to $1.889, an increase of nine cents per litre as well.

If this holds true, Calgary and Edmonton would be in the record-high territory when it comes to the price at the pump. We just want the prices to go down already!

The ballooning of gas prices seems to be occurring across Canada this weekend, and Alberta is getting off easy it seems.

Vancouver is set to reach $2.339 per litre, an increase of three cents, while spots across Ontario will settle around the $2.11 per litre mark. Wild times we are in folks.