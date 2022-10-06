Gas prices are way lower in parts of Atlantic Canada than in Alberta

Gas prices in Alberta have ballooned in the past couple of weeks and now the price at the pump in parts of Atlantic Canada is lower than what can be found in the province.

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.693 per litre on March 2, 2022. Calgary is at $1.721 per litre.

You might also like: This larch hike in Banff is the best one and there are barely any crowds (PHOTOS)

The October forecast for Alberta is out, and we are in for a treat

A new season of a hit TV series is filming in Alberta this month and here's what we know

Gas has also shot up across Alberta in the past couple of weeks, with Red Deer at $1.657 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.620 per litre.

Edmonton fuel prices

Regular: $1.693 per litre

Premium: $1.908 per litre

Calgary fuel prices

Regular: $1.721 per litre

Premium: $1.951 per litre

Gas prices in numerous spots in Atlantic Canada are much lower than what Albertans are paying, according to the price survey for Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Halifax fuel prices

Regular: $1.572 per litre

Premium: $1.665 per litre

Saint John fuel prices

Regular: $1.640 per litre

Premium: $1.726 per litre

Sydney fuel prices

Regular: $1.592 per litre

Premium: $1.684 per litre

Edmundston fuel prices

Regular: $1.644 per litre

Premium: $1.719 per litre

Kentville fuel prices

Regular: $1.578 per litre

Premium: $1.669 per litre

Moncton fuel prices

Regular: $1.648 per litre

Premium: $1.724 per litre

Alberta lost some of its gas tax relief on October 1 after it was introduced in the spring due to sky-high prices at the pump, going from a reduction of 13 cents per litre to 8.5 cents per litre.

The survey reported that the average across Canada is $1.807 per litre.

Sure the price to fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary is frustrating compared to Atlantic Canada prices, but just try to ignore the number at the pump.

Things could be much worse — we could be paying through the nose like most of British Columbia is, with Vancouver sitting at $2.408 per litre. Ouch!