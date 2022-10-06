Gas prices are way lower in parts of Atlantic Canada than in Alberta

Gas prices in Alberta have ballooned in the past couple of weeks and now the price at the pump in parts of Atlantic Canada is lower than what can be found in the province.
According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.693 per litre on March 2, 2022. Calgary is at $1.721 per litre.
Gas has also shot up across Alberta in the past couple of weeks, with Red Deer at $1.657 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.620 per litre.
Edmonton fuel prices
Regular: $1.693 per litre
Premium: $1.908 per litre
Calgary fuel prices
Regular: $1.721 per litre
Premium: $1.951 per litre
Gas prices in numerous spots in Atlantic Canada are much lower than what Albertans are paying, according to the price survey for Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Halifax fuel prices
Regular: $1.572 per litre
Premium: $1.665 per litre
Saint John fuel prices
Regular: $1.640 per litre
Premium: $1.726 per litre
Sydney fuel prices
Regular: $1.592 per litre
Premium: $1.684 per litre
Edmundston fuel prices
Regular: $1.644 per litre
Premium: $1.719 per litre
Kentville fuel prices
Regular: $1.578 per litre
Premium: $1.669 per litre
Moncton fuel prices
Regular: $1.648 per litre
Premium: $1.724 per litre
Alberta lost some of its gas tax relief on October 1 after it was introduced in the spring due to sky-high prices at the pump, going from a reduction of 13 cents per litre to 8.5 cents per litre.
The survey reported that the average across Canada is $1.807 per litre.
Sure the price to fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary is frustrating compared to Atlantic Canada prices, but just try to ignore the number at the pump.
Things could be much worse — we could be paying through the nose like most of British Columbia is, with Vancouver sitting at $2.408 per litre. Ouch!