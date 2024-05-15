Camping season: Gas prices to dip in Alberta ahead of the long weekend

If you have plans to skip town and hit the campground this May long weekend, it might be your lucky break, as gas prices are slated to go down in both of Alberta’s major cities.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular gas will drop by one cent in Calgary today, and both Calgary and Edmonton will see a two-cent dip in price tomorrow.

Per Gas Wizard, the price of regular gasoline in Calgary will decrease from $1.49 per litre to $1.48 today, and another two-cent price decrease will be seen tomorrow. Premium gas will dip by two cents today, followed by another three-cent decrease Thursday.

The price of diesel will drop by one cent today to $1.56 per litre in YYC but will not change tomorrow.

In Edmonton, the price of regular gas will not change today but will dip by two cents tomorrow, from $1.44 to $1.42 per litre.

Diesel prices will fall slightly in YEG today, dipping to $1.54 per litre.

Canada’s most expensive gas is found in Victoria, where regular gasoline costs $2.06 per litre today, according to Gas Wizard.

The cheapest can be found in Winnipeg, where a litre of regular gas will run you $1.37.

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much cash as possible ahead of the long weekend!