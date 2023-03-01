Alberta drivers, fill your tank now: Gas prices expected to rise this week

It might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta since a gas price analysis service anticipates prices will rise.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will rise by approximately three cents per litre to $1.219 and $1.239, respectively, on March 3.

Even though the hike won’t be welcome news for many, it’s still a lot cheaper than last year, when gas was approximately $1.55 per litre.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to rise by three cents per litre in both cities. Diesel prices, however, aren’t predicted to change, according to Gas Wizard.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada, with the highest in Vancouver at $1.849 and Montreal at $1.619. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to fill up ASAP!