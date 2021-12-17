You can get your free rapid COVID-19 test kits starting today in Alberta

Albertans can now grab their free rapid COVID-19 test kits at hundreds of locations across the province, as Omicron cases in Alberta grow to 119.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the kits on Wednesday morning.

Starting today, Albertans can pick up test kits at more than 800 participating sites, including 700 select pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer, and at 140 Alberta Health Services locations in other communities across the province.

In order to receive their free rapid test kit, a person has to have a valid Alberta health care card. Individuals can also pick up one additional kit(s) for another person(s) who cannot pick one up themselves, provided they have each person’s health care number.

Every kit contains five tests, along with instructions on when and how to administer the tests.

Starting today, Albertans can get free #COVID19AB rapid antigen testing kits for at-home use to help identify infections early. Kits can be picked up at select locations on a first-come, first-served basis, limit one box per person within a 14-day period: https://t.co/JYzI8XCafn pic.twitter.com/tDQdcfgENv — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) December 17, 2021

A press release from the Alberta Government notes that, for maximum benefit, an individual should use two tests each week, 72 hours apart. Tests are of particular benefit for those who have had a recent COVID-19 exposure.

Kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and Albertans can pick up one test kit every two weeks. Kenney added that these tests are intended for at-home personal use for regular screening in asymptomatic people.

Albertans who screen positive on a rapid test or who have COVID-19 symptoms should book a PCR test through Alberta Health Services to confirm and must isolate for 10 days or until they receive a negative PCR test result.

The free rapid test kits do not include appropriate documentation. As such, tests cannot be used for the province’s Restrictions Exemption Program, which requires privately paid test results or domestic or international travel.

The kits were announced alongside new gathering rules for the holidays and ramped up access to booster COVID-19 doses.

Those interested in learning more, or picking up a kit, can visit the Government of Alberta’s website to find further details or locate a pick-up site near them.