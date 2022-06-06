4 must-visit events happening in Calgary's University District this summer

After a long, cold, and dreary winter (and spring, for that matter), we’re shifting our mindsets and focusing on all the fun activities that are right around the corner.

We’re talking about things to see, do, and (of course) eat as the warmer months roll in. Given there’s a rather extensive list of activities all located in one location (looking at you, University District [U/D]), we’ve rounded up four exciting — and free — things happening in the growing community this summer that we’re already pulling our jean shorts out of storage for.

This annual event is one for us and the pups. This completely dog-friendly affair is outdoors and will include live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Honestly, the only thing that makes a summer party better is when we get to bring our furry friends. And an added bonus, this event is on Father’s Day — what better way could there be to spend some quality time with dad?

This year, Tails & Treasures will also feature the one and only SuperDogs, meaning not only will you and your fur baby be able to watch the pros in action, but you’ll also have the chance to show off your dog’s best trick or costume.

When: June 19

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Northwest Commons Park, Thirsk Street NW, Calgary, AB T3B 6A8 and University District’s North Pond and Urban Dog Park

What says summer better than a night market? As an exciting new addition to U/D, the last Wednesday of every month from May to September will see a series of evenings boasting various local artisans, music, and entertainment in partnership with Marketspot.

A collection of local vendors and entertainment will all be happening in the Retail Main Street Central Plaza, located beside Village Ice Cream and nearby patios at The Canadian Brewhouse and The Banquet are a must-visit, too. U/D is truly the perfect spot to enjoy some drinks and eats once you’re shopped out.

When: June 29, July 27, August 31, and September 28

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Retail Main Street Central Plaza, located beside Village Ice Cream and Cineplex VIP Cinemas

This all-season-long farm stand could put anyone in the summer spirit. You’ll be able to walk up and purchase fresh, in-season fruits, veggies, and more at the University District Discovery Centre every Friday this summer. Put on by the farmer-owned cooperative, the YYC Growers + Distributors are bringing local, nutrient-rich, and regeneratively grown food right to your family’s kitchen — just in time to conquer all those pinned summer recipes.

Also back by popular demand and joining the farm stand in June and July is a Village Ice Cream pop-up — a known Calgary favourite. Stop by for a complimentary Little Villager single serving while quantities last. Donations will be welcomed and support the local charity I Can for Kids that helps feed children and youth impacted by hunger all year long.

When: Every Friday until October 7

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: Discovery Centre, 4410 University Avenue NW, Calgary

While this isn’t an event per se, so many new restaurants and retailers are popping up in U/D that we had to add it to our list. The Canadian Brewhouse, The Banquet Premium Dive Dar (the first one in Calgary), Cobs Bread, and Plantlife are now open with more retailers on the way. Be on the lookout for The Alley, Staples, and The Hearing Loss Clinic, all of which are coming soon.

The highly anticipated Borough Bar + Grill from Murrieta’s Hospitality is also setting up camp in U/D this summer and is expected to have a pretty spectacular patio overlooking Central Commons Park (sunbathing while sipping a brew — count us in). Here, you’ll be able to indulge in cocktails and fine dining favourites or stop by their boulangerie to grab a snack and drink to go.

Mark your calendars as it’s sure to be a bright summer in U/D. To learn more about why U/D is a great place to live, work, and play, visit myuniversitydistrict.ca.