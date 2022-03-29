Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates, including Alberta stops

Foo Fighters announced all upcoming tour dates, including two Alberta stops, will be cancelled in light of the “staggering loss” of bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

The band was set to play Rogers Place in Edmonton on September 27 and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on September 29.

You might also like: Lift off: Flair Airlines is adding direct flights to Arizona from three Alberta cities

New high-speed tube plans to connect Calgary and Edmonton in 45 minutes

The largest pride event in the Canadian Rockies is happening next month

In a tweet, the band says it will “take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Other Canadian stops included Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Regina and Penticton.

Hawkins died while on tour in South America late last week. No cause of death has been announced.

The Fighters were set to perform at this upcoming Grammy awards on Sunday; however, it is not known if they will actually attend or perform.

Foo Fighters had been touring regularly since last spring and were scheduled to be on the road in North America and Europe for most of the rest of this year.