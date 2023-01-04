You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Florida for under $400

Winter weather has people looking for a sunny escape. Well, you might be in luck: there is a deal to help you fly from Calgary to Florida.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly from Calgary to Florida roundtrip for $382 with no stops on either flight.

You can check out Magic Kingdom Park, Universal Studios Florida, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and a whole lot more.

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to Orlando, Florida

– Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

– Adjust the trip length at the bottom. The deal is on for flights in June, July, September, October, November, and early December 2023

2. Go to FlightHub or Skyscanner or Kayak

– Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.