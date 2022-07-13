You can fly from Calgary to Fiji roundtrip for under $800 right now

There is a great opportunity to fly to paradise and not break the bank as you can fly from YYC to Fiji and back for $795.

According to YYC Deals, Fiji Airways is taking travelers from Calgary to Nadi on Fiji’s main island with stops in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

August is one of the best times to visit Fiji due to clear skies and little rain in the forecast.

There are a number of flights available to Nadi which features Natadola Beach a popular surf and swimming beach, Sri Siva Subramaniya, the largest Hindu temple in the Southern hemisphere, the Sleeping Giant orchid gardens, and Waqadra Botanical Gardens.

How to book

1. Visit Kayak

2. Select your departure date

3. Select your return date (for longer trips you can try mixing and matching dates)