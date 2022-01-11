The flu season in Alberta has led to just one hospitalization so far

Alberta has logged just one hospitalization so far this influenza season, according to data from the province.

According to the Alberta Influenza statistics, the 2021/22 flu season in the province has seen 32 cases of influenza A and two cases of influenza B.

There has been just one hospitalization and no ICU admissions or deaths due to influenza so far this flu season.

Influenza data included in the interactive data application is aggregated by week and up-to-date as of the end of January 1.

More than 1.1 million doses of the influenza vaccine have been administered in Alberta.

A quarter of Albertans have received an influenza vaccine, with 66% of Albertans 65 years of age and older receiving an influenza vaccine.

Seasonal influenza is the annual influenza that affects people in Canada during the winter, typically between November and April.

In 2020-21, the Alberta government purchased 1.96 million doses of influenza vaccine.