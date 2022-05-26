SportsHockeyFlames

Flames terminating contract of prospect Zavgorodniy: report

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
May 26 2022, 9:30 pm
Flames terminating contract of prospect Zavgorodniy: report
@AHLHeat/Twitter

The Calgary Flames and Dmitry Zavgorodniy are reportedly parting ways. 

The Flames have put the prospect on waivers for the purpose to terminate his contract, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Zavgorodniy was in the second year of his entry-level contract.

Zavgorodniy, 21, had one assist in 12 games with the Stockton Heat, Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate. He had frequently been a healthy scratch with the club. The Omsk, Russia product spent time in both Stockton and with HC Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League this season. 

He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 41 professional games in North America.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound right winger had 178 points (83 goals, 95 assists) over three seasons from 2017-2020 with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Zavgorodniy was originally selected in the seventh round (No. 198) of the 2018 NHL Draft by Calgary. 

Aaron VickersAaron Vickers
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.