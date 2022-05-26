Flames terminating contract of prospect Zavgorodniy: report

The Calgary Flames and Dmitry Zavgorodniy are reportedly parting ways.

The Flames have put the prospect on waivers for the purpose to terminate his contract, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Zavgorodniy was in the second year of his entry-level contract.

Zavgorodny (CAL) on waivers for purposes to terminate contract — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 26, 2022

Zavgorodniy, 21, had one assist in 12 games with the Stockton Heat, Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate. He had frequently been a healthy scratch with the club. The Omsk, Russia product spent time in both Stockton and with HC Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League this season.

He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 41 professional games in North America.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound right winger had 178 points (83 goals, 95 assists) over three seasons from 2017-2020 with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Zavgorodniy was originally selected in the seventh round (No. 198) of the 2018 NHL Draft by Calgary.