Nazem Kadri laughs off TSN comparing Bunting's suspension to his

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri is well aware of his reputation when it comes to, well, picking up suspensions in the playoffs.

Over the course of his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche over his first 10 seasons in the league, Kadri picked up a series of six suspensions, including three separate postseason bans.

But it appears that the media might be a little willing to compare any play to his.

Most recently, Leafs forward Michael Bunting got the book for three games for a reckless hit on Erik Cernak in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning

So when TSN Hockey’s official Twitter account looped him into a comparison of the two hits, Kadri had a friendly chirp back.

“Shades of Nazem Kadri,” the tweet about Bunting’s hit read, quoting host Bryan Hayes.

“Y’all gotta leave me outta this one,” Kadri tweeted with a laughing emoji. “Common [sic] man!”

Kadri’s never been one to shy away from his reputation as a “shift disturber,” and even mentioned his suspension history in the moments after winning his first Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last year.

“I love you guys,” Kadri told CBC’s David Amber after winning last year’s championship about his fans. “I love you guys, that’s all is to be said. I’ve had supporters in my corner from day one, never wavered… for everyone that thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my a**.”

Kadri had 24 goals, 32 assists and a plus-minus of -19 in 82 games for the Flames this season, his first with the team after signing a seven-year contract last summer.