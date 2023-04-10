The Calgary Flames could be eliminated from the playoffs tonight

It hasn’t exactly been a season to remember for the Calgary Flames.

And for all intents and purposes, the competitive aspect of it could come to an end as soon as tonight.

Calgary’s final two games of the regular season — both at home — get going tonight when they take on the Nashville Predators, before hosting the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday evening.

They’re currently one of three teams, along with Nashville and the Winnipeg Jets, gunning for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Should the Flames lose tonight in regulation or overtime/shootout, and the Winnipeg Jets win at home against the San Jose Sharks, Calgary will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Or, if the Flames lose in overtime/shootout and the Jets pick up a single point by an overtime/shootout loss of their own, Calgary will also be eliminated.

In any case, Calgary likely needs all four points in their final two games to find themselves back in the playoffs once again.

There’s an outside shot Calgary would be able to qualify with a win and an overtime/shootout loss over their next two games.

But if Calgary is hoping to make the playoffs in that manner, it needs Winnipeg to not pick up a single point over its final three games due to the Jets having the regulation wins tiebreaker.

Winnipeg currently has 34 wins in regulation while Calgary has just 30.

MoneyPuck.com has the Flames at a 16.5% chance to make the postseason, but they’ll need a heck of a push over the remainder of the season to make it in. Nashville’s odds are at just 2.4%, while Winnipeg has 81.1% odds of nabbing the final wildcard spot.

It’s been a trying season all around in Calgary, which has undergone massive roster changes since the departures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk last summer.

Puck drop for the Flames and Predators is set for 7:30 MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.