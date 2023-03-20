Five dead, child seriously injured following head-on crash in northern Alberta

RCMP in northern Alberta says five people were killed and one child was seriously injured following a collision Sunday evening.

Mounties said in a news release that at approximately 7 pm on March 19, High Prairie, Faust, and Red Earth Creek RCMP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 750, eight kilometres south of Highway 88.

Five people were killed as a result of the collision, with early reports indicating that a GMC pickup was driving north in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound minivan.

Both occupants of the pickup, a 36-year-old male resident of Loon Lake and a 30-year-old female resident of Slave Lake, were dead at the scene.

The occupants of the minivan, a 65-year-old female, a 51-year-old female, and an 11-year-old male, all residents of Whitefish First Nation, were killed. A five-year-old male resident of Whitefish First Nation was airlifted to the hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The highway was blocked for several hours while the RCMP deployed the Collision Reconstructionist Unit, and Mounties continue the investigation, which includes determining what factor alcohol may have played.