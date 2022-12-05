Broadway's "Fiddler on the Roof" is coming to Alberta this winter

After years of request, Broadway Across Canada is bringing the iconic musical Fiddler on the Roof to Calgary and Edmonton.

The show will run from Tuesday, January 3 to Sunday, January 8 in Edmonton, playing at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, before coming to Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from Tuesday, January 10 to Sunday, January 15.

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher — known for his work on theatrical productions like To Kill a Mockingbird, The King and I, and Oslo — will revive the classic, introducing it to a new generation. The show will feature choreography by acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, while Tony Award winner Ted Sperling will supervise the music.

The revival’s cast includes Jonathan Hashmonay as protagonist and narrator Tevye, Maite Uzal as Tevye’s sharp-tongued wife, Golde, GraceAnn Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, and Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel.

Fiddler on the Roof was originally created by playwright Joseph Stein, alongside Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. It tells the heartwarming story of life in the Jewish community in a pre-revolutionary Russian village.

The original Broadway production, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The much-loved show went on to win the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical — as well as eight other Tony Awards that year.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster, so don’t miss out on what’s sure to be an electrifying performance.

For full details about Fiddler on the Roof and other Broadway Across Canada productions, click here.

When: Tuesday, January 3 to Sunday, January 8

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Time:

Tuesday to Friday: 8 pm

Saturday: 2 pm and 8 pm

Sunday: 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $45.90 with fees and can be purchased here

When: Tuesday, January 10 to Sunday, January 15

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Avenue NW, Calgary

Time:

Tuesday to Friday: 8 pm

Saturday: 2 pm and 8 pm

Sunday: 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $45.90 with fees and can be purchased here