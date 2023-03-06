NewsMovies & TVHollywood NorthCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Laine Mitchell
Mar 6 2023, 4:18 pm
A fountain dedicated to King Kong and a famous actress can be found in a small Alberta town (PHOTOS)
@cardston tourism/Instagram

Small Alberta towns have tons of neat things to see, and one actually has a fountain dedicated to King Kong and a famous Old Hollywood actress who was born there.

Tucked away in Cardston is the Fay Wray Fountain, which holds a silhouette of the “Scream Queen” and her Mean King (King Kong), located just north of the bridge along Main Street.

Fay Wray was born in the Cardston area on September 17, 1907, before her family eventually moved down to Los Angeles.

She appeared in numerous movies over her nearly six-decade film career, but she is most known for her role as Ann Darrow in the 1933 film King Kong, with Wray being whisked up to the top of the Empire State Building by the hands of Kong.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardston Tourism (@cardstontourism)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robert (@8track_go_go)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Canada's Walk of Fame (@cwofame)

Wray returned to Cardston to visit the fountain in the early 1990s, following a visit in the ’60s for a jubilee celebration of the town.

Wray died on August 8, 2004.

