A holiday tragedy in Banff as a 19-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a train in the National Park this week.

Banff RCMP and Canadian Pacific Police (CPP) responded to a sudden death involving what they say was a pedestrian trespassing on the CP main line in Banff.

They say a CP intermodal container train heading west hit the 19-year-old woman while she walked westbound on CP’s main line through Banff.

RCMP believes the woman was wearing earbuds at the time of the incident which may have contributed to her failing to hear the approaching train.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist was consulted. The line is now clear.