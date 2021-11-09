An iconic Alberta hotel in the Rockies is getting some major renovations

One of the most prestigious hotels in Alberta’s Rockies is getting a facelift, with a $35 million renovation project kicking off in 2022.

The renovations will affect the Royal Suite, Fairmont Gold rooms, select one- and two-bedroom suites, and terrace suites, according to a news release.

Work is slated to get underway in January 2022 and is set to be done by the summer.

The Royal Suite will receive extensive renovations, with the addition of a second bedroom­­­­, an upgraded master bedroom, a reimagined dining room, two bathrooms, and a cozy living room equipped with an intimate fireplace and an in-room dry bar.

The 1,895-square-foot space is one of Banff’s largest and most exclusive suites.

“We look forward to showcasing the newly renovated accommodation to our guests and to unveil the next chapter of our iconic property,” said Gregor Resch, general manager of Fairmont Banff Springs and regional vice president of Canada’s Western Mountain Region.

“The renovation will allow us to continue to accommodate the needs of travellers and to provide guests with the highest level of luxury in the Canadian Rockies.”

The refurbishment of all the main building and conference centre guest rooms began this past spring and is anticipated to be completed by spring 2023.