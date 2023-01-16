The holidays may be over but as we know all too well, the winter weather is here to stay. You can, however, combat the January blues and take advantage of everything the season has to offer with some outdoor mountain fun off the beaten path in the South Canadian Rockies.

With so much to see and do, you’ll gain a new appreciation for the region and the season, making memories to last a lifetime along the way.

Here’s where to start:

Experience some of the best cross-country and downhill skiing, snowboarding, and hiking in the world

There’s no place like the Rockies for downhill skiing and snowboarding! Between the pristine powdery snowfalls, breathtaking mountain views, and so many resort options to choose from, it’s hard to decide where to start.

In the South Canadian Rockies, you won’t want to miss places like Castle Mountain Resort — where you can find the best apres-ski eats and drinks at the T-Bar Pub — and the popular night-skiing destination, Pass Powderkeg Ski Area. You’ll find these resorts are far more intimate than tourist-centric Banff and Canmore, making them more affordable and nowhere near as crowded.

There are also hundreds of kilometres of groomed and ungroomed trails of all difficulties for all types of winter fun, including cross-country skiing and some of the most awe-inspiring all-season hiking.

Some of the most photo-worthy destinations include Allison Creek, the Syncline Trails and the Crowsnest Nordic Ski Club for cross-country skiing, and Lundbreck Falls, the Carbondale Lookout and the popular 300-year-old Burmis tree in the Crowsnest Pass for hiking.

Get active in the great outdoors in tons of other ways

If you’re looking for a different type of outdoor experience — one that doesn’t involve any heights or inclines — there are tons of options. Try snowshoeing and ice-fishing in the Castle Region, snowmobiling and sledding at Crowsnest Pass and Castle Park, or skating or playing hockey on a frozen lake.

Skijouring is another popular sport in the South Canadian Rockies, and if you don’t know what it is yet, then you really need to see it for yourself!

While you may think of biking as a summer sport, there are also tons of trails for fat-tire biking through the snow with Sweet Riders.

You can also take in nature’s beauty by visiting sites like Castle Provincial Park or Beauvais Walk-In Tenting Campground to get a serene escape from the city and a front-row seat to unique South Canadian Rockies sights, including spectacular waterfalls.

Expand your horizons and your mind

After you’ve worked your body to the max, do the same with your brain by stepping back in time and learning about local history at the Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village, a real Western Canadian frontier village with 31 heritage cabins, two museums, and tons of historical artifacts.

You can also learn all about Canada’s deadliest rockslide and see the site up-close and in person at the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre, or play geologist at a Science Ice Walk. The scientific experience will teach you how to investigate the winter wonderland around you on a deeper level.

The Crowsnest Heritage self-guided tour is another great way to see the region’s archeological sites, from its 10,000-year-old history to the innovation of the CP Railway.

Eat like a local

After a very full day of excitement and adventure, you’ll need to fuel up. Lucky for you, the South Canadian Rockies is home to a number of fantastic restaurants, bakeries, shops, and breweries.

Try out Black Rock Pizzeria for a fresh slice of ‘za, Soo Sushi for Asian-inspired seafood and bites, or Pure Country Bar and Grill for burgers and sandwiches.

When it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth, head over to Stone’s Throw Cafe or Miner’s Mercantile & Bakery for some freshly-baked homemade treats that are perfect for dessert or even breakfast (no judgment here)!

For post-hike sips, there’s Oldman River Brewing, The Pass Beer Company, Encounters Wine Bar, or The Rumrunner, a rustic saloon that will make you feel like you’re in the prohibition era.

Then get a good night’s rest at one of the many hotels or bed-and-breakfasts in the area, like the Heritage Inn at Pincher Creek, a contemporary destination hotel with spa-like amenities that serves as the perfect “base camp” for all your South Canadian Rockies adventures. It is also home to the delicious Seasons Cafe & Eatery.

Ready to take on your next adventure but not sure where to start? Sign up for the South Canadian Rockies newsletter for itinerary inspiration, exclusive deals, and insights into the area’s hidden gems. Your winter–blues escape is calling!