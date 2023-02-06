This Alberta-based home builder is celebrating three and a half decades

For over three and a half decades, Alberta home builder Excel Homes has been a leader in the new home building industry. Now, it’s pulling out all the stops to honour its 35th anniversary with a year-long celebration.

Since 1988, Excel has built more than 14,000 homes in over 80 communities and earned over 70 awards for design and industry excellence. The company has always taken pride in the fact that it does more than just build homes; it simplifies the home-buying experience, making homeownership more enjoyable while creating communities where families can grow and thrive together.

So to show its gratitude for Alberta’s community, Excel is planning several initiatives throughout 2023 for its industry partners and, most importantly, its current and future homeowners.

One of these exciting initiatives will be the unveiling of new communities and show homes across the province, including brand-new anniversary home models that will give customers the opportunity to own a special commemorative home.

The home builder is also releasing new specifications and interior selections to customize their homes, making it easier for customers to make their dream home a reality.

Additionally, there will be exclusive pricing and bonuses, a big anniversary sale, amazing giveaways, and several customer appreciation events — like fun block parties that’ll rotate through different neighbourhoods over the summer months.

As if that wasn’t enough, Excel will partner with a number of local charities throughout 2023 to give back to the communities that played an important role in its success. Charities include Habitat for Humanity, Alberta Children’s Hospital, Women in Need Society, The Calgary Zoo and WILDR Institute, and more.

All of these initiatives and activations will highlight the simplicity Excel brings to the new home-buying experience, and will run in Calgary, Edmonton, and surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 35th year of creating communities and homes for Albertan families and extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped us achieve this milestone,” says Sean Nolan, president and CEO of Excel Homes and the APEX Group of

Companies.

“We look forward to enjoying this with our team, partners, and customers that we appreciate so much. We are continuing to learn, grow, innovate and evolve and are well positioned to be a leader in Western Canada serving past and future families for years to come.”

To find out more about how you can register and visit a show home, and to get notified of these exciting celebrations, events, and promotions, visit Excel Homes’ website.