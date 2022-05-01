Here are 6 events on 17th Ave we absolutely can’t wait for

With temperatures rising, we’re all eager to get back out there and spend time at our favourite Calgary shops, spas, gyms, bars, and restaurants that are back in business.

To celebrate the arrival of the warmer months, the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District BIA is hosting Business is Blooming, a calendar of events taking place throughout April and May and featuring special sales, events, promotions, and workshops from some of the most popular 17th Ave businesses.

There will be four recurring themes throughout April and May, including Eat, Shop, Play, and Explore — with each taking place over a week in each month. With each theme will be corresponding events including everything from private shopping events and exclusive sales during Shop to paint and sip nights, drag shows, and trivia during Play.

So indulge in a drink special, do some shopping, and support local on (arguably) Calgary’s greatest street. Business isn’t just back to normal, it’s better than ever.

Here are the events we’re looking forward to most.

In celebration of Mexico’s most well-known holiday, Blanco Cantina will be pulling out all the stops for the occasion. Their new fully enclosed and heated patio will be primed for tequila drinking and taco eating, with happy hour deals from 2 to 5 pm, and again from 9 pm to closing.

In collaboration with Anzie Jewellery of Montreal, this free and open to all pop-up event at Rubaiyat is sure to be one your Mom(s) will talk about for years to come. On top of shopping tons of styles from the trendy brand, guests will also be able to create their own custom bracelets — meaning no more debating about which to buy, you can simply design your dream one yourself.

Become a novice chocolate maker at this bean-to-bar workshop hosted by TEN Degrees Chocolate and their skilled team of artisans.

See how beans are roasted, learn about winnowing and grinding, mould your own bars and add all the bells, whistles, and flavours of your choice (anyone else drooling?).

While waiting for your custom chocolate bars to set, you can sit back, have a beverage, and hear the story of how TEN Degrees came to be. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a chocolate maker?

Does anybody else have it on their list to get some workouts in before summer? Same. And why not add a little speed dating while you’re at it?

During Business is Blooming, this Calgary fitness destination will be offering singles-only spin and HIIT classes in addition to their regularly scheduled classes, including yoga. Who knows you could get in shape and meet the love of your life — that’s a win-win in our eyes.

This one-day introductory workshop is designed with the beginner in mind, guiding you through an exploration of the possibilities of fused and slumped glass.

Passion for Glass will demonstrate the basics of glass cutting, explain the various steps of a firing schedule, and discuss the importance of glass compatibility and annealing.

You will be able to experiment with design possibilities using a wide variety of frit, stringers, confetti, sheet glass, and more (cue daydreams of where you’re going to put your new pieces of decor).

And finally… something to eat (and drink). Head over to Heaven Restaurant for ‘La Hora Loca’ otherwise known as “crazy hour”.

In Venezuela, this fun tradition is usually done at events or wedding parties, but Heaven is bringing it to 17th Ave for their Business is Blooming brunch service, happening every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm. Bring the most absurd hat you have and you could win a gift certificate for $20 to the restaurant.

With deals, sales, classes, events, the best patios in the city, and two weeks left of their scavenger hunt featuring missions and weekly prizes, 17th Ave is the perfect place to make the most of spring.

Stay up-to-date with ongoing events during Business is Blooming by visiting 17thave.ca/bloom or by following along on Instagram @17thavesw.