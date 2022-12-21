There’s nothing better than when your favourite restaurant offers new menu items. It gives you a chance to try something new, and you already know it’s coming from a place you trust that will never disappoint.

Revitalizing the classic menu you love, Earls Kitchen + Bar has recently launched an incredible amount of new items, as well as updated their Daily Rituals (specials), and Late Night offerings.

To help you get a few ideas for your next visit and sort out what you should try first, we’ve rounded up the six new items on the Earls menu, with a perfectly paired drink.

Steak and truffle tortellini

You heard that right. If you’re going to indulge in a delicious meal, why not choose the two most indulgent dishes — steak and pasta?

Featuring a grilled, thinly sliced steak at your choice of three-ounce, six-ounce, or nine-ounce sirloin, these pieces of meat are served over a lemon and ricotta stuffed tortellini, and truffle cream sauce. Mixed with steamed spinach and seasonal vegetables, no pasta dish is complete without being finished with Grana Padano cheese.

Drink pair: An indulgent meal deserves a classic cocktail, and the classic cocktail du jour is definitely a Negroni. Made with Tanqueray gin, Campari, and Cinzano Rosso vermouth, it’s a classic Negroni even Emma D’Arcy would approve of.

Street corn and avocado dip

This fresh, sharable app has a nice kick while providing all the creaminess and richness you need.

Served with a heaping helping of freshly made corn tortilla chips, this smashed avocado dip is mixed with Valentina crema, and tajin. Topped with pickled vegetables, feta, and a helping of charred corn, this dip is a vegetarian and gluten-free delight.

Drink pair: A brand new cocktail to hit the menu, Ranch Water is a light appetizer drink to get you started, made with Jose Cuervo tradicional tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, and soda. Did we mention this is also a part of Happy Hour?

Earls chicken biryani

There’s nothing like a hearty bowl of biryani to help you warm up on a cold winter’s day.

Marinated chicken thighs are coated in an aromatic curry sauce made with green cardamom and spooned over spiced basmati rice. To make sure you’re not leaving any curry behind, this dish is served with garlic naan to help you soak up any remaining sauce.

Drink pair: With so many warm, rich flavours at play, Earls limited-time Holiday Margarita is the best cocktail to brighten you up — made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, coconut, rosemary, and fresh lime.

All the new pizzas

Whether you’re in for a late-night bite or an after-party special, nothing satisfies your midnight hunger more than a pizza — Earls’ Late Night Sessions menu comes fully loaded with a plethora of different pizzas.

The Tropic Thunder pizza will solve the age-old question about whether you should put pineapple on pizza (because the answer has, and will always be, yes). It comes topped with dry-cured Virginia ham, marinated pineapple, and a white cheddar blend with a sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes.

There’s also the oceanic West Coast Prawn pizza made with sweet bell peppers, Argentinian prawns, fresh scallions, and finished off with Grana Padano.

A vegetarian favourite that you can put a vegan twist on, the Kale and Mushroom pizza is topped with marinated mushrooms, crispy kale, caramelized onions, and a white cheddar blend.

Get the best deal during Happy Hour, when all pizzas are priced at $15, with the option to sub for a gluten-aware crust for an extra $2.50.

Drink pair: No pizza party is complete without a glass of sangria, so it’s the perfect opportunity to try Earls’ limited-time Winter Red Sangria, made with St. Remy brandy, cranberries, and spices, for $4.75 during happy hour.

Seafood platter

Now that Earls has added Oysters on the half shell, served icy cold with mignonette, fresh horseradish, and lemon, the seafood platter is now one of the best deals for seafood lovers everywhere at $60 during Happy Hour.

The platter comes loaded with a chef’s selection of oysters, prawn cocktails, ahi tuna poke, crispy prawn sushi rolls, and lobster tails. It’s also served with an array of refreshing condiments to elevate your seafood experience however you want it.

Drink pair: What’s a seafood platter without a refreshing margarita? The Grande Margarita is made with Jose Cuervo tradicional tequila, fresh lime, and a passion fruit honey foam, providing citrusy notes that perfectly complement the seafood. Pro tip: you can make any rocks margarita spicy or extra spicy for an extra $0.50.

White chocolate crème brûlée

Hope you left room for dessert because finishing (or starting, we’re not judging) your dinner with a custardy crème brûlée is a must.

The perfect balance of creamy and crunchy, this silky smooth white chocolate custard has a crackling sugar top with chantilly cream and fresh berries.

Drink pair: End off your dinner strong by pairing your dessert with an Iced Irish Coffee, made with Jameson Irish whiskey, cold brew coffee, chai, and whipped cream.

To learn more about the complete Earls Calgary menu, and to book yourself a reservation to try these brand new menu items, visit Earls’ website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Calgary (@dailyhivecalgary)



And, if you’re looking for the perfect excuse to hit up Happy Hour, we can hook you up with a chance to win a $150 Earls gift card. Just visit the Daily Hive Instagram for more information.