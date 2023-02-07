An impaired driver was pulled over in Alberta driving with no front tire (PHOTOS)

A vehicle in northern Alberta was left in rough shape after an Alberta Sheriffs team pulled over a driver with no front tire.

According to a Facebook post from Alberta Sheriffs, on the evening of January 25, an Alberta Sheriffs team working Highway 2A north of High River conducted a traffic stop on a small car heading northbound with an apparent missing tire.

“As the sheriff approached the vehicle, he noticed the tire was missing and that there was significant damage to the car and wheel. The sheriff conducted a Mandatory Alcohol Screening on the driver, resulting in an Immediate Roadside Sanction (IRS) Fail,” the post stated.

The post added that the driver took an appeal and requested a second breath test, resulting in another IRS FAIL.

“The driver was impaired and unaware of where he was or that he had blown a tire.