12 Days of Giveaways: Sip and swirl with two tickets to Winefest Calgary

Wine-o-clock really seems to come around faster in the wintertime. Cozying up around the fireplace with a glass of Chardonnay or putting the finishing touches on the tree while enjoying some Merlot. It’s always a good time for a glass of wine.

That’s why we’re especially looking forward to Winefest Calgary, a huge celebration of the wine industry at-large happening on Friday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18.

This popular festival showcases hundreds of wines of all styles and flavours. You’ll be able to try an all-inclusive sampling of red, white, port, sparkling, and dessert wines from the most celebrated wine regions around the world.

Guests will also be treated to a selection of sweet and savoury hors d’oeuvres. Now that sounds like a wine-derful time to us, so get your tickets before they are sold out!

The prize

Two tickets to the Saturday afternoon session of Winefest Calgary 2023, including an all-inclusive sampling of wines from all over the world and an array of delectable hors d’oeuvres

This prize package is valued at $231.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedCalgary, @DailyHiveCalgary and @Winefest on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win two tickets to Winefest Calgary in @DailyHiveYYC’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3FExfUx Follow @DailyHiveYYC and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm MST on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines